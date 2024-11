Wigan Warriors full 2025 fixture list, including loop games with two trips to Catalans Dragons

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors will launch their third consecutive title-defending campaign on Thursday, February 13, with a Battle of the Borough clash at the Brick Community Stadium.

The fixture against Leigh Leopards will open the entire 2025 Super League campaign, with the full schedule now confirmed. Wigan’s first away day is the following week in Round Two against Hull FC at the MKM Stadium.

Wigan will take their Round 3 away game to Las Vegas against Warrington Wolves, as part of the quadruple-header at Allegiant Stadium in March.

There are 27 regular rounds, with the Grand Final to be played on Saturday, October 11 at Old Trafford.

Wigan Warriors' full 2025 fixture list has been confirmed

The Cherry and Whites will travel to Perpignan twice across the season in Round 12 and Round 24, with two fixtures also at the MKM Stadium against Hull FC.

Wigan will also face Leigh three times, and Huddersfield Giants, as part of the loop fixture.

Matt Peet’s side will also face Warrington Wolves at next year’s Magic Weekend, with a return to Newcastle’s St James Park confirmed for May 3-4, while Round 20 will be split across two weekends.

Full fixture list:

Challenge Cup third round: February 8/8

Round 1: Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards - Thursday, February 13

Round 2: Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - Friday, February 21

Round 3: Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves (Las Vegas) - Saturday, March 1

Round 4: Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants - Sunday, March 9

Challenge Cup last 16: March 15/16

Round 5: Leeds Rhinos v Wigan Warriors - Saturday, March 22

Round 6: Wigan Warriors v Salford Red Devils - Sunday, March 30

Challenge Cup Quarter-Finals: April 5/6

Round 7: Hull KR v Wigan Warriors - Friday, April 11

Round 8 (Rivals Round): Wigan Warriors v St Helens - Friday, April 18

Round 9: Hull FC v Wigan Warriors - Sunday, April 27

Round 10 (Magic Weekend): Wigan Warriors v Warrington Wolves - Sunday, May 4

Challenge Cup semi-finals: May 10/11

Round 11: Wigan Warriors v Leigh Leopards - Friday, May 16

Round 12: Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors - Saturday, May 24

Round 13: Salford Red Devils v Wigan Warriors - Friday, May 30

Challenge Cup Final: June 7

Round 14: Huddersfield Giants v Wigan Warriors - Saturday, June 14

Round 15: Wakefield Trinity v Wigan Warriors - Friday, June 20

Round 16: Castleford Tigers v Wigan Warriors - Saturday, June 28

Round 17: Leigh Leopards v Wigan Warriors - Friday, July 4

Round 18: Wigan Warriors v Huddersfield Giants - Friday, July 11

Round 19: Wigan Warriors v Hull FC - Saturday, July 19

Round 20 (split round): Wigan Warriors v Catalans Dragons - Friday, July 25

Round 21: Warrington Wolves v Wigan Warriors - Friday, August 8

Round 22: Wigan Warriors v Hull KR - Friday, August 15

Round 23: Wigan Warriors v Wakefield Trinity - Sunday, August 24

Round 24: Catalans Dragons v Wigan Warriors - Saturday, August 30

Round 25: St Helens v Wigan Warriors - Friday, September 5

Round 26: Wigan Warriors v Castleford Tigers - Friday, September 12

Round 27: Wigan Warriors v Leeds Rhinos – tbc

Grand Final: October 11