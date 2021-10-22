Wigan Warriors future is bright, insists Sean O'Loughlin

Sean O'Loughlin

The 38-year-old is one of the few survivors of the coaching restructure, which has seen Lee Briers join him as assistant coach to Matty Peet, with Shaun Wane returning as leadership and management director.

Warriors have also lost the services of Jackson Hastings and Oliver Gildart following a disappointing campaign.

On the flip side, props Kaide Ellis and Patrick Mago will join for 2022, along with London and ex-Manly winger Abbas Miski and Leigh centre Iain Thornley – and O’Loughlin’s glass remains half-full ahead of the rebuild.

“We know the ability is going to be there,” he said. “The work ethic we are talking about with Waney driving that, it feels like we’re in a very good place. There’s a few new faces, a few people moving around but I’m really excited about it, excited to start the new season.

“I felt like last year I learnt a lot with the people around me, the team I worked with last year really invested in me.

“Hopefully I can improve and move forward this year with the new team.”

O’Loughlin also rejects the notion that the appointment of 37-year-old Peet – for his first senior job – is a gamble.

“The first thing people will think is about experience because he is a young coach,” the former Test skipper said.

“But I’ve seen what he does and it doesn’t matter what level it’s at, if you have those abilities in place, they work throughout the coaching world and he’s definitely got them.

“He’s always looking to better himself, always looking to learn from other organisations, people and players.

“It’s something he’s always wanted to do, he’s a Wigan lad, loves the game and I know he sees this as a really exciting point for his career too.”

O’Loughlin also feels the arrival of Briers – so often the scourge of Wigan during his Warrington days – will prove to be a masterstroke.

“Lee has burnt us a number of times, he was a real classy footballer, classy player,” he added.

“His ability to read games, read defensive lines, a massive attacking ability to the way he played the game, he was always a headache – and I’m sure he’s someone who will teach me a lot of things.”