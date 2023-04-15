News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors- GALLERY: Fans make the short trip to Warrington to support Matty Peet's side

Wigan fans made the short trip to the Halliwell Jones Stadium to support Matty Peet’s side in their game against Warrington Wolves.

By Amos Wynn
Published 15th Apr 2023, 13:00 BST

Cherry and white supporters packed out the away end, as the Warriors produced a 13-6 victory.

Here are some of the best fan photos:

Wigan fans made the trip to the Halliwell Jones Stadium to show their support for Matty Peet's side.

1. Wigan Warriors fans

Photo: Bernard Platt

Wigan fans made the trip to the Halliwell Jones Stadium to show their support for Matty Peet's side.

2. Wigan Warriors fans

Photo: Bernard Platt

Wigan fans made the trip to the Halliwell Jones Stadium to show their support for Matty Peet's side.

3. Wigan Warriors fans

Photo: Bernard Platt

Wigan fans made the trip to the Halliwell Jones Stadium to show their support for Matty Peet's side.

4. Wigan Warriors fans

Photo: Bernard Platt

