Wigan fans made the short trip to the Halliwell Jones Stadium to support Matty Peet’s side in their game against Warrington Wolves.
Cherry and white supporters packed out the away end, as the Warriors produced a 13-6 victory.
Here are some of the best fan photos:
1. Wigan Warriors fans
Wigan fans made the trip to the Halliwell Jones Stadium to show their support for Matty Peet's side. Photo: Bernard Platt
2. Wigan Warriors fans
Wigan fans made the trip to the Halliwell Jones Stadium to show their support for Matty Peet's side. Photo: Bernard Platt
3. Wigan Warriors fans
Wigan fans made the trip to the Halliwell Jones Stadium to show their support for Matty Peet's side. Photo: Bernard Platt
4. Wigan Warriors fans
Wigan fans made the trip to the Halliwell Jones Stadium to show their support for Matty Peet's side. Photo: Bernard Platt