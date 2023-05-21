News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
English singer Jessie J gives birth to baby boy
Phillip Schofield has left This Morning after 20 years
Levi Davis’ instagram active months after X Factor star vanished
Flight makes ‘emergency stop’ after customer notices ‘burning’ smell
Man (37) mauled to death by dog
Escape to Chateau pair break silence after Channel 4 axe

Wigan Warriors- GALLERY: Fans make the trip to Headingley to support Matty Peet's side in the Challenge Cup

Wigan Warriors fans made the trip to Headingley to get behind Matty Peet’s side in the Challenge Cup.

By Amos Wynn
Published 21st May 2023, 12:00 BST

Bevan French went over for a brace in the 18-14 victory over Leeds Rhinos.

Junior Nsemba and Jake Wardle were also on the scoresheet to help the Warriors book their place in the quarter-finals.

Here are some of the best fan pictures:

Wigan Warriors fans travelled to Headingley to support Matty Peet's side in their Challenge Cup tie against Leeds Rhinos.

1. Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors fans travelled to Headingley to support Matty Peet's side in their Challenge Cup tie against Leeds Rhinos. Photo: Dean Williams

Photo Sales
Wigan Warriors fans travelled to Headingley to support Matty Peet's side in their Challenge Cup tie against Leeds Rhinos.

2. Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors fans travelled to Headingley to support Matty Peet's side in their Challenge Cup tie against Leeds Rhinos. Photo: Dean Williams

Photo Sales
Wigan Warriors fans travelled to Headingley to support Matty Peet's side in their Challenge Cup tie against Leeds Rhinos.

3. Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors fans travelled to Headingley to support Matty Peet's side in their Challenge Cup tie against Leeds Rhinos. Photo: Dean Williams

Photo Sales
Wigan Warriors fans travelled to Headingley to support Matty Peet's side in their Challenge Cup tie against Leeds Rhinos.

4. Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors fans travelled to Headingley to support Matty Peet's side in their Challenge Cup tie against Leeds Rhinos. Photo: Dean Williams

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:HeadingleyBevan FrenchLeeds Rhinos