Wigan Warriors- GALLERY: Fans make the trip to Headingley to support Matty Peet's side in the Challenge Cup
Wigan Warriors fans made the trip to Headingley to get behind Matty Peet’s side in the Challenge Cup.
By Amos Wynn
Published 21st May 2023, 12:00 BST
Bevan French went over for a brace in the 18-14 victory over Leeds Rhinos.
Junior Nsemba and Jake Wardle were also on the scoresheet to help the Warriors book their place in the quarter-finals.
Here are some of the best fan pictures:
