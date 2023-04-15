Wigan Warriors- GALLERY: Here are some of the best photos from the victory over Warrington Wolves
Wigan Warriors overcame Warrington Wolves with a 13-6 victory at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.
By Amos Wynn
Published 15th Apr 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 10:36 BST
Matty Peet’s side are the first team this season to beat Wire, and it certainly proved to be a tough contest.
Jake Wardle and Brad O’Neill both went over for first half tries, while Harry Smith kicked a penalty and a drop-goal after the break.
Here are some of the best photos from the match:
