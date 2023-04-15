News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors- GALLERY: Here are some of the best photos from the victory over Warrington Wolves

Wigan Warriors overcame Warrington Wolves with a 13-6 victory at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

By Amos Wynn
Published 15th Apr 2023, 10:30 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 10:36 BST

Matty Peet’s side are the first team this season to beat Wire, and it certainly proved to be a tough contest.

Jake Wardle and Brad O’Neill both went over for first half tries, while Harry Smith kicked a penalty and a drop-goal after the break.

Here are some of the best photos from the match:

The Warriors became the first team to beat Warrington this season.

1. A strong display

The Warriors became the first team to beat Warrington this season. Photo: Bernard Platt

Wigan received strong support from their fans.

2. A strong following

Wigan received strong support from their fans. Photo: Bernard Platt

Jake Wardle claimed the first try of the game.

3. The opener

Jake Wardle claimed the first try of the game. Photo: Bernard Platt

Toby King is currently on loan at Wigan from Warrington.

4. A familiar face

Toby King is currently on loan at Wigan from Warrington. Photo: Bernard Platt

