Wigan Warriors are preparing for the new Super League campaign.
The coaching staff behind the scenes are working hard to ensure the players are ready for the opening game against Hull KR on February 18.
Here are the members of the performance staff and what their roles entail:
1. Matty Peet
Matty Peet is preparing for his second season as Wigan Warriors head coach.
Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com
2. Sean O’Loughlin
After hanging up his boots in 2020 following an illustrious playing career, Sean O'Loughlin has served as the club's assistant coach.
Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com
3. Thomas Leuluai
Following his retirement at the end of last season, Thomas Leuluai has become Wigan's new assistant coach, replacing Lee Briers.
Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com
4. Shaun Wane
Former player and head coach Shaun Wane is currently the club's leadership and management director.
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com