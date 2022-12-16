Wigan Warriors' pre-season is well underway
Wigan Warriors- GALLERY: Pre-season continues for Matty Peet's side at Robin Park Arena
Pre-season preparations are well underway for Wigan Warriors.
By Amos Wynn
4 minutes ago
1. Big hit
Liam Byrne has started his pre-season training this week following an extended break after the Rugby League World Cup.
Photo: Stewart Frodsham
2. Faz is back
Liam Farrell, who missed the end of last season through injury, has also linked-up with the rest of the group at Robin Park Arena.
Photo: Stewart Frodsham
3. Working hard
Morgan Smithies takes part in some pre-season running.
Photo: Stewart Frodsham
4. A big year awaits King
Toby King is hoping to enjoy a good year with Wigan Warriors after joining on a one year loan from Warrington Wolves.
Photo: Stewart Frodsham