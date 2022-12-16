News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors' pre-season is well underway

Wigan Warriors- GALLERY: Pre-season continues for Matty Peet's side at Robin Park Arena

Pre-season preparations are well underway for Wigan Warriors.

By Amos Wynn
4 minutes ago

The majority of Matty Peet’s first team are now back at Robin Park Arena as 2023 approaches.

Here are some of the best photos from the last few days:

1. Big hit

Liam Byrne has started his pre-season training this week following an extended break after the Rugby League World Cup.

Photo: Stewart Frodsham

2. Faz is back

Liam Farrell, who missed the end of last season through injury, has also linked-up with the rest of the group at Robin Park Arena.

Photo: Stewart Frodsham

3. Working hard

Morgan Smithies takes part in some pre-season running.

Photo: Stewart Frodsham

4. A big year awaits King

Toby King is hoping to enjoy a good year with Wigan Warriors after joining on a one year loan from Warrington Wolves.

Photo: Stewart Frodsham

