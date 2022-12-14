News you can trust since 1853
Pat Richards

Wigan Warriors- GALLERY: Take a look at some of Pat Richards' best moments in cherry and white ahead of his visit to Robin Park Arena

Wigan legend Pat Richards is returning to the club next week.

By Amos Wynn
9 minutes ago

The retired winger represented the Warriors between 2006 and 2013, winning two Super League Grand Finals and two Challenge Cups.

Richards will be interviewed by Kris Radlinski in front of a live crowd at Robin Park Arena on December 20 as part of Wigan’s Loch Lomond Legends series.

Poet Tony Walsh will also be in attendance at the event.

Here are some of Richards’ best moments in cherry and white:

1. In action

Richards runs through for a try against Wakefield during the 2007 season.

Photo: WILL JOHNSTON/SWpix.com

2. Team photo

The Wigan squad post for the 2009 team photo, with Richards in the top row.

Photo: VAUGHN RIDLEY/SWPIX.COM

3. Kicking duties

Richards was a reliable kicker for the Warriors and is the highest overseas points scorer in Super League history, and fifth overall.

Photo: VAUGHN RIDLEY/SWPIX.COM

4. Teammates

Richards celebrates with Thomas Leuluai during the 2010 Magic Weekend victory over Huddersfield Giants at Murrayfield.

Photo: VAUGHN RIDLEY/SWPIX.COM

