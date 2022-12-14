Wigan Warriors- GALLERY: Take a look at some of Pat Richards' best moments in cherry and white ahead of his visit to Robin Park Arena
Wigan legend Pat Richards is returning to the club next week.
By Amos Wynn
9 minutes ago
The retired winger represented the Warriors between 2006 and 2013, winning two Super League Grand Finals and two Challenge Cups.
Richards will be interviewed by Kris Radlinski in front of a live crowd at Robin Park Arena on December 20 as part of Wigan’s Loch Lomond Legends series.
Poet Tony Walsh will also be in attendance at the event.
Here are some of Richards’ best moments in cherry and white:
Page 1 of 3