Wigan Warriors go top of the Super League table following victory over Wakefield Trinity

Matty Peet’s side head into the international break top of the Super League table following their recent strong run of form.

As for Trinity, they remain winless after 10 games and sit bottom of the ladder.

Liam Marshall opened the scoring after seven minutes.

Bevan French claimed his 100th career try in the victory

The winger, who has been named in Shaun Wane’s 40-man England squad, picked up a difficult ball on the left side, before powering his way over in the corner.

Wigan’s second of the afternoon came just after the midway point of the first half, as Abbas Miski danced his way past the Wakefield defence to add his name to the scoresheet.

Trinity’s problems continued as the break approached, with a sloppy piece of play from Lee Kershaw resulting in a simple try for Ethan Havard- who made it 18-0.

After the restart, the visitors came close with their first attack of the half, but were held out by a resolute Wigan defence.

The Warriors then had their numbers temporarily reduced to 12-men, after Willie Isa was sent to the sin-bin for a challenge on Harry Bowes.

During this period, Wakefield claimed their first try of the game, as Jay Pitts forced his way over.

Mason Lino was on hand to add the extras, with his kick hitting both posts before going over.

Despite this, Wigan’s lead never looked under any threat, and with just over 10 minutes remaining, they strengthened their position further.

Miski did well to cut in from the wing, before passing back to Bevan French, who dove over in the corner for his 100th career.

Toby King came close to adding his name to the scoresheet in the latter stages, but a kick into space just bounced out of his reach.

Wigan Warriors: Bevan French, Abbas Miski, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Joe Shorrocks, Harry Smith, Liam Byrne, Sam Powell, Ethan Havard, Willie Isa, Kai Pearce-Paul, Morgan Smithies.

Interchanges: Patrick Mago, Brad O’Neill, Harvie Hill, Junior Nsemba.