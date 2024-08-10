Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Wigan Warriors fell to a 30-4 defeat to Leeds Rhinos at Headingley Stadium in an afternoon to forget for the travelling supporters. Here are our talking points...

Ryan Hampshire hooked in mid-game gamble

Ryan Hampshire was taken off just before the break during the Super League Round 21 fixture, with Adam Keighran moved to stand-off and rising star Zach Eckersley introduced to the action from the interchange bench.

However, the gamble didn’t pay off with the Warriors failing to make an impression against Brad Arthur’s Rhinos, who are edging closer to a play-off spot.

Nothing clicked in attack for Matt Peet’s side throughout the 80 minutes in a tough afternoon for the Warriors on the road.

Improvements to be made

Warriors have conceded the first try in five of their last six Super League fixtures, something the reigning champions will be hoping to improve heading towards the business end of the season.

Three of those have now resulted in defeats to Hull FC, Warrington Wolves and Leeds.

Tries for the Rhinos coming from Harry Newman, Lachie Miller, James McDonnell and Rhyse Martin on the full-time hooter.

Poor discipline at Headingley

Wigan conceded nine penalties at Headingley Stadium, including a sin-bin for Keighran for ‘repeated offences’ as Leeds back-rower Martin nailed three penalty conversions.

Keighran was sent for 10 on the hour mark following a high tackle on Martin, who extended his side’s lead to 18-0 from the kicking tee.

But the biggest card came to half-back Harry Smith, who was sent off for his second effort on opposition back-rower James Bentley in the closing exchanges.

It will be a nervous wait on Monday for the Match Review Panel, with the Warriors to face St Helens at Magic Weekend at Elland Road.

Jack Farrimond featured for the Reserves in the curtain raiser, with John Duffy’s side claiming a 40-30 victory. Time for the youngster to return to the first-team?

Liam Farrell hits career milestone in defeat

Wigan Warriors captain Liam Farrell hit his 400th career appearance in the defeat.

Saturday’s fixture marked his 376th for his hometown club, with appearances on the international stage for England (16) and England Knights (2), as well as six on loan with Widnes Vikings in 2010.