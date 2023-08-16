Wigan Warriors handed injury blow with Ethan Havard set for extended spell on the sidelines
Wigan Warriors’ Ethan Havard has been dealt a new injury blow.
By Amos Wynn
Published 16th Aug 2023, 10:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 10:20 BST
The prop has suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring problem and is now set for an extended spell on the sidelines.
Havard was initially ruled out for four to eight weeks after the round 18 tie with Wakefield Trinity, but has since required surgery.
Warriors head coach Matty Peet said: “It’s sad news for Ethan and the team.
“He is a determined character and is already working hard on his rehabilitation.”