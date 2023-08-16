News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live

Wigan Warriors handed injury blow with Ethan Havard set for extended spell on the sidelines

Wigan Warriors’ Ethan Havard has been dealt a new injury blow.
By Amos Wynn
Published 16th Aug 2023, 10:20 BST- 1 min read
Updated 16th Aug 2023, 10:20 BST
Ethan HavardEthan Havard
Ethan Havard

The prop has suffered a setback in his recovery from a hamstring problem and is now set for an extended spell on the sidelines.

Havard was initially ruled out for four to eight weeks after the round 18 tie with Wakefield Trinity, but has since required surgery.

Warriors head coach Matty Peet said: “It’s sad news for Ethan and the team.

“He is a determined character and is already working hard on his rehabilitation.”

Related topics:Wakefield Trinity