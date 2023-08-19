The halfback produced a stunning 40 metre effort in the 88th minute to give Matty Peet’s side the two points.

Smith states he put his previous missed kicks to the back of his mind, after a tough evening for all involved at the DW Stadium.

"I just try to move on quickly because you can’t change what’s happened,” he said.

Harry Smith kicked a winning drop-goal against Hull FC

"It’s about focusing on the next job.

"The lads were really positive and said they’d back me in whatever I did.

"When I got the ball on that last play, I thought I may as well have a go.

"The camaraderie and togetherness have helped us to get a few wins this season.

"I just back myself, knowing I can produce when I need to.

"There was a lot of relief to get the kick over and get the win for the lads- and Liam Byrne in his 100th game.

"We made it a little bit harder for ourselves than it should’ve been.

"To get a win when you’re not at your best is a positive to take.

"Every time we thought we were going to make a half break or make something happen it just didn’t stick.

"It was one of those nights.

"Our defence was good and allowed us to create those chances, so you’ve got to take the positives, but you’ve got to learn from it as well.

"Everyone’s energy and effort areas were really good, it allowed us to earn the right to play. You can’t fault the effort to get the win and the fight in extra time.

Smith has kicked a number of drop-goals throughout his career, but believes the one against the Black and Whites could be his best.

“It’s the longest one I’ve kicked so it was quite satisfying,” he added.

"I’ve had a few, but that’s probably the best, with us being in the second half of golden point.

"Getting the win in that fashion was really good.