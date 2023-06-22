The 19-year-old prop has featured six times so far this season for Matty Peet’s side, as well as enjoying time on loan with London Broncos and Toulouse Olympique earlier in the year.

Hill, who was named Wigan’s academy player of the season in 2022, states he’s fully focused on continuing his development and improving as much as possible.

“The recent run has been massive for me, just getting that experience from lining up with the older boys and getting used to the pace of the game,” he said.

Harvie Hill

“The lads help me through the games, they’re talking all the time.

“I’ve still got a long way to go, and need to keep practicing to improve.

“Hopefully as I start to get more game time, I’ll start to get better.

“There were a few of us that came through together were given squad numbers at the start of the year, but we all know we’ve got a lot of work to do to get into the team.

“The loan spells earlier this year were massive for me, because I got used to a faster game with bigger bodies.

“They helped me adapt with the physicality from academy to the Championship, because that’s a big difference.

“It was also good for me to get used to playing with different people.

“I’ll continue to train hard this year because I’ve got a lot of stuff to work on and I want more game time.”

Hill, who made his first senior appearance last August against Hull KR, admits his dad Howard has had a big impact on his passion for rugby league.

The retired forward represented the likes of Oldham and Whitehaven during his own playing career.

“He tries to calm me down and make sure I’m not too nervous before games,” Hill added.

“I travelled all around watching him when I was younger, he was someone I looked up to.