News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Northern leader hits out at PM’s ‘lies’ over rail projects and HS2
Xl Bully destroyed after child rushed to hospital following attack
Boy in critical condition after being hit by lightning at school
On a roll: Greggs sales jump by over a fifth as cost increases ease
A fireball lit up the sky over Oxfordshire after a loud bang was heard
Anti-Brexit protester Steve Bray ‘wrestled out’ of Tory conference

Wigan Warriors have secret weapon as they aim to 'wrestle' back title

Brad O'Neill admits Wigan Warriors have gone the extra mile in training as they bid to wrestle back the Super League title.
By Paul Kendrick
Published 3rd Oct 2023, 10:45 BST- 2 min read
Updated 3rd Oct 2023, 10:46 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Warriors had the luxury of a weekend off as reward for winning the League Leaders' Shield on the final day of the regular season.

Read More
Owen Farrell remains focused despite being on the verge of rewriting history.

As a result, they'll be well rested ahead of Saturday's semi-final against Hull KR, who advanced to the last four with a hard-fought win over Leigh.

Young Player of the Year nominee Brad O'Neill is aiming to help Warriors through to the Grand Final with victory over Hull KR this weekendYoung Player of the Year nominee Brad O'Neill is aiming to help Warriors through to the Grand Final with victory over Hull KR this weekend
Young Player of the Year nominee Brad O'Neill is aiming to help Warriors through to the Grand Final with victory over Hull KR this weekend
Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

And O'Neill says a wrestling session with assistant coach Sean O'Loughlin will hopefully provide them with an added edge heading into the DW Stadium showdown.

“It was short, sharp and again pretty intense," said O'Neill.

"It was all about competing against each other in the basic fundamentals of wrestling, but we also managed to get some conditioning in there as well.”

On the preparation as a whole, O’Neill added: “Training has been shorter days, but they’ve been tough and intense.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"Even though it’s a week off from playing it’s important we get some tough training in which hopefully leads us well into the semi-final.

“Our preparation would be the same no matter who we face, as all the teams we could play would be tough.

"We just need to make sure we prepare in the best possible way we can for ourselves.”

Winning the League Leaders' Shield was extra special for O'Neill, a born and bred Leyther.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“It was a great achievement for us all to finish top of the table, but it was also very good for me lifting the League Leaders’ Shield in my home town," he smiled.

"We knew Leigh wouldn’t just rollover and it was a really tough match to win it in.”

The 21-year-old is hoping he has double reason to celebrate over the coming fortnight, having been nominated for the Super League Young Player of the Year award.

“I wasn’t really expecting to be nominated as there’s a lot of young talent in Super League," he added.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It’s a proud moment for me and I can’t wait to go to the awards and hopefully win it.”

Wigan host Hull KR on Saturday dinnertime, with St Helens - fresh from last weekend's victory over Warrington - travelling to face Catalans Dragons on Friday night.

Related topics:Super LeagueHull KRLeigh