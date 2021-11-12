Wigan Warriors head coach happy to remain patient as club look to recruit new half back

Matt Peet

The Warriors have already confirmed four new players for 2022 – Kaide Ellis, Patrick Mago, Abbas Miski and Iain Thornley – but are still searching for a frontline playmaker.

Wigan’s pre-season officially starts on Monday with around 25 squad members back in harness under the new regime of Peet, Sean O’Loughlin and Lee Briers.

Wigan players who featured for England and England Knights last month will return later.

And while new forward Ellis was en route from Australia as the Wigan Post went to press, compatriots Mago and star full-back Bevan French will be given extra time Down Under.

“Ian (Lenagan) has made no secret we are looking for a half back,” confirmed Peet, eagerly anticipating his first pre-season in charge.

“But we are determined to be patient with whichever players we bring in.

“We are doing a lot of research to make sure it is the right fit for the club culturally.

“It is easier to find the right style of player.

“But it is important we get every decision right and do as much research as we can, including background and medical history.”

Fitness testing will already have started when players return for training next week.

So, what can they expect in the post-Adrian Lam era?

“The expectation will be that every player is searching for their best form,” explained Peet.

“If we can get every player to get nine or 10 out of 10 in terms of their own individual ability, we feel we will be a strong team.

“They can look forward to plenty of ball in hand, plenty of skill work, individualised skill improvement plus the usual things with pre-season like improving their fitness and strength and conditioning.

“Hopefully, there will be a very individualised approach so every player is getting specifics about what they need to do so they can be the best they can come February.

“I hope to make a positive difference and the same with the rest of the staff.

“There will be a lot of everything all geared towards making every individual and the team the best it can possibly be.”

And how has Peet settled into his new job?

“Even though I am quite young and relatively unknown, I do feel like I have been in the game for a while,” he said.