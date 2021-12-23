Wigan Warriors head coach Matt Peet shares his Christmas plans and reveals who is putting him under the most pressure

Matt Peet has shared his Christmas plan

The 37-year-old has revealed he’s invited some of the club’s overseas players over to enjoy the festivities at Chez Peet, to help them deal with being 12,000 miles away from home on the big day.

It’s the latest move to instil as much togetherness into the camp ahead of 2022, which will mark the club’s 150th birthday.

“I think this year I’m going to have some of the overseas players round,” he said. “Normally it’s kids open presents, dinner around two, snooze for an hour and then some games in the evening.

“It’s a very typical family Christmas for me.”

Away from the field, Peet enjoys spending time with his family.

“We just spent time chilling, going for walks, and watching TV,” he said.

“I just watch whatever is current on Netflix, or something the lads are talking about. Nothing fancy, just straightforward.

“My two daughters, who are six and four, have put me under much more pressure than the club do, they’ve told me I need to get a trophy for them to take into school.

“They hold me very accountable, so that is my motivation.”

Ahead of his first campaign in charge, Peet isn’t reading too much into last season’s disappointment.

“I’ve seen this as a clean slate,” he added. “If we get our culture and process right, and everyone knows their job, then there is enough ability in this building to trouble teams and be a success.

“We’ve got great facilities, we’ve got a good squad and good staff, so we’ve not got any excuses.”