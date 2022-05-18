The former Warriors chairman, who has passed away at the age of 81, played a huge part in the club’s success during his time there.

Gill says Lindsay always went out of his way to ensure the best for Wigan.

He said: “I’m absolutely devastated. May he rest in peace and have good fortunes, because he’s a much liked guy. I only spoke to him last month and I didn’t have an inclination that he was that poorly, he never let it show because he was a strong-willed bloke.

Henderson Gill has paid tribute to Maurice Lindsay

“He will be sorely missed. He did so many good things at Wigan, as he had a very good business head and could handle himself.

“Under his era, they moved up to certain levels because of the way he handled the club. I always knew if Wigan needed a player, then he would go out of his way to get them. A lot of the big names only came because of that.

“He always had a hand in what was coming in and out of Wigan, and made sure that we always had one or two big names. That was for the fans, as well as the players. We used to love it, especially the ones who were formidable in Australia.

“I don’t know how much of an input he had in bringing me but I know he had conversations with Alan Hodkinson, who instructed him to go and get me. He said ‘he’s a handful but go and do it.’

“That was it, and I never looked back.

“Maurice was mad on success and we’ve got a lot of things to thank him for. People need to remember these things, and as far as I’m concerned, the fans will never forget him as they all know what he brought to the club, which was glory.

“I will always miss him, he will always be in my thoughts. When I think of Wigan, I will think of Maurice Lindsay. It’s as simple as that. He meant a lot to me, as he did for other people as well.