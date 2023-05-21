Wigan Warriors: Here are some of the best photos from the victory over Leeds Rhinos in the Challenge Cup
Wigan Warriors booked their place in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals with a 18-14 win over Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.
By Amos Wynn
Published 21st May 2023, 09:00 BST
Matty Peet’s side had to come from behind to claim victory against the team that beat them comfortably in Super League last week.
Bevan French was among the scorers, with the fullback going for a brace.
Here are some of the best photos from the match:
