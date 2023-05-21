News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Here are some of the best photos from the victory over Leeds Rhinos in the Challenge Cup

Wigan Warriors booked their place in the Challenge Cup quarter-finals with a 18-14 win over Leeds Rhinos at Headingley.

By Amos Wynn
Published 21st May 2023, 09:00 BST

Matty Peet’s side had to come from behind to claim victory against the team that beat them comfortably in Super League last week.

Bevan French was among the scorers, with the fullback going for a brace.

Here are some of the best photos from the match:

Wigan Warriors travelled to Headingley to take on Leeds Rhinos in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup.

1. Leeds Rhinos V Wigan Warriors

Wigan Warriors travelled to Headingley to take on Leeds Rhinos in the sixth round of the Challenge Cup. Photo: Bernard Platt

Kaide Ellis was among the Wigan players to return to action following a spell on the sidelines.

2. Back in action

Kaide Ellis was among the Wigan players to return to action following a spell on the sidelines. Photo: Bernard Platt

Bevan French scored his first of the game towards the end of the first half.

3. Bevan's first

Bevan French scored his first of the game towards the end of the first half. Photo: Bernard Platt

Liam Marshall was also among those to return to action.

4. Back in action

Liam Marshall was also among those to return to action. Photo: Bernard Platt

