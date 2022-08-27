News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors beat St Helens at the DW Stadium

Wigan Warriors: Here are some of the highlights from the victory over St Helens at the DW Stadium

Wigan Warriors enjoyed a fantastic Friday night at the DW Stadium as they beat St Helens 30-10.

By Amos Wynn
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 10:30 am
Updated Saturday, 27th August 2022, 11:33 am

The victory secured their place in second in the Super League table, meaning they will now have a week off in the play-offs, as well as a home semi-final.

Despite scoring five tries, it was Wigan’s defensive work that was most impressive in the derby win.

Here are some of the standout moments:

1. Legend in the house

Andy Farrell was present at the DW Stadium on Friday night

Photo: Dean Williams

2. French's first

Bevan French continued his fantastic scoring form, as he went over for a brace.

Photo: Dean Williams

3. Field dives over

Jai Field got Wigan's second of the evening.

Photo: Dean Williams

4. Pure passion

Brad O'Neill celebrates Field's try.

Photo: Dean Williams

