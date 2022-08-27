Wigan Warriors: Here are some of the highlights from the victory over St Helens at the DW Stadium
Wigan Warriors enjoyed a fantastic Friday night at the DW Stadium as they beat St Helens 30-10.
By Amos Wynn
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 10:30 am
Updated
Saturday, 27th August 2022, 11:33 am
The victory secured their place in second in the Super League table, meaning they will now have a week off in the play-offs, as well as a home semi-final.
Despite scoring five tries, it was Wigan’s defensive work that was most impressive in the derby win.
Here are some of the standout moments:
Page 1 of 2