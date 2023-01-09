Wigan Warriors: Here are some of the key dates for the 2023 season
The 2023 rugby league season is quickly approaching.
By Amos Wynn
Wigan Warriors will be looking to build on their first campaign under Matty Peet, where they won the Challenge Cup and reached the play-off semi-finals.
More of the same now awaits them, with games just around the corner.
Here are some of the key dates:
1. Pre-season
Wigan travel to Whitehaven (pictured) on January 22 and Barrow on January 29, before facing Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium in Sam Powell's testimonial game. All three of the fixtures kick off at 3pm.