The 2023 season is quickly approaching

Wigan Warriors: Here are some of the key dates for the 2023 season

The 2023 rugby league season is quickly approaching.

By Amos Wynn
5 minutes ago

Wigan Warriors will be looking to build on their first campaign under Matty Peet, where they won the Challenge Cup and reached the play-off semi-finals.

More of the same now awaits them, with games just around the corner.

Here are some of the key dates:

1. Pre-season

Wigan travel to Whitehaven (pictured) on January 22 and Barrow on January 29, before facing Salford Red Devils at the DW Stadium in Sam Powell's testimonial game. All three of the fixtures kick off at 3pm.

Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

2. Opening game

Wigan make the trip to Craven Park to face Hull KR on February 18 in their opening game of the season (K.O. 1pm), with the game being broadcast live on Channel Four.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

3. First home game

The Warriors welcome Wakefield Trinity to the DW Stadium on February 24 in their first competitive home game of 2023 (K.O. 8pm).

Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

4. Borough battles

Wigan make the short trip to face Leigh Leopards on March 30 and September 28, while Adrian Lam's side visit the DW Stadium July 28. All three games kick off at 8pm.

Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

