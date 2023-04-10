Wigan Warriors: Here are some unseen fan photos from the Good Friday victory over St Helens
As the Easter period comes to a close, we take one final look back on Wigan Warriors’ Good Friday victory over St Helens.
By Amos Wynn
Published 10th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST
The game attracted a crowd of 24,275, which is the club’s biggest home attendance since 2005.
Harry Smith and Toby King both went over for tries, as Matty Peet’s side claimed a 14-6 win.
Here are some unseen fan photos from the match:
