Wigan Warriors: Here are some unseen fan photos from the Good Friday victory over St Helens

As the Easter period comes to a close, we take one final look back on Wigan Warriors’ Good Friday victory over St Helens.

By Amos Wynn
Published 10th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST
Updated 10th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST

The game attracted a crowd of 24,275, which is the club’s biggest home attendance since 2005.

Harry Smith and Toby King both went over for tries, as Matty Peet’s side claimed a 14-6 win.

Here are some unseen fan photos from the match:

Wigan Warriors fans enjoyed the Good Friday Derby at the DW Stadium.

1. Wigan Warriors fans

Wigan Warriors fans enjoyed the Good Friday Derby at the DW Stadium. Photo: Bernard Platt

