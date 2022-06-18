Here is how we rated the performances of the Wigan players:
John Bateman goes over for a try
Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com
2. Liam Farrell- 7
Mr consistent Liam Farrell put in the type of solid display you’d expect from him. Throughout the game he was making his usual weaving runs, putting the All Stars line under pressure. He will be a very important player for England heading into the World Cup and is a great leader for Shaun Wane’s side.
Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com
John Bateman enjoyed a strong evening for the national side. He provided the assist for George Williams’ try in the first half, after making a powerful break through the All Stars defence. He then added a try of his own after the break, as he showed great strength to hold onto the ball as he went over the line. Overall, it was an excellent evening for Bateman as he was one of the standout performers for England. He was rightly named player of the match.
