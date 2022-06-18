3. Picture by Paul Currie/SWpix.com - 18/06/2022 - Rugby League - Men’s International Match - England v Combined Nations All Stars - Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington, England - John Bateman of England

John Bateman enjoyed a strong evening for the national side. He provided the assist for George Williams’ try in the first half, after making a powerful break through the All Stars defence. He then added a try of his own after the break, as he showed great strength to hold onto the ball as he went over the line. Overall, it was an excellent evening for Bateman as he was one of the standout performers for England. He was rightly named player of the match.

Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com