Liam Marshall went over in the final moments to give Matty Peet’s side a late victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.
Here is how they won the final:
1. The walk out
The two teams enter the field ahead of the final
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. An early lead for the Giants
Huddersfield took the lead after two minutes through a Tui Lolohea penalty.
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
3. Huddersfield celebrate the opening try
Huddersfield celebrate the opening try, scored by Ricky Leutele.
Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Smith pulls Wigan level
Harry Smith went over for Wigan's first try of the afternoon to level the scores.
Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com