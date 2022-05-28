Wigan Warriors have won the Challenge Cup

Wigan Warriors: Here is how Matty Peet's side beat Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to lift the Challenge Cup

Wigan Warriors produced a 16-14 victory over Huddersfield Giants to win their 20th Challenge Cup.

By Amos Wynn
Saturday, 28th May 2022, 7:29 pm

Liam Marshall went over in the final moments to give Matty Peet’s side a late victory at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

Here is how they won the final:

1. The walk out

The two teams enter the field ahead of the final

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

2. An early lead for the Giants

Huddersfield took the lead after two minutes through a Tui Lolohea penalty.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

3. Huddersfield celebrate the opening try

Huddersfield celebrate the opening try, scored by Ricky Leutele.

Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

4. Smith pulls Wigan level

Harry Smith went over for Wigan's first try of the afternoon to level the scores.

Photo: Will Palmer/SWpix.com

