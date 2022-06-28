This will be the third time this season the two sides will go up against each other, with a fourth game also in the diary for August.
The Warriors have won the last two meetings, and will be looking to continue their recent good form.
Here are some of the highlights from the previous games with Trinity this season:
1. Tough test
Jai Field went over for Wigan's first try in a tight first half against Wakefield, when the two sides last met at Belle Vue, in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.
Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
2. A half time lead
Ethan Havard powered over for a try to give the Warriors a half time lead in their previous away trip to Trinity.
Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
3. The floodgates open
Wigan enjoyed a more dominant second half in the Challenge Cup tie, going over four times after the break.
Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
4. Hat-trick hero
Field went over in the final moments to complete his hat-trick and round off a 36-6-victory for Wigan.
Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com