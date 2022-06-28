This will be the third time this season the two sides will go up against each other, with a fourth game also in the diary for August.

The Warriors have won the last two meetings, and will be looking to continue their recent good form.

Here are some of the highlights from the previous games with Trinity this season:

1. Tough test Jai Field went over for Wigan's first try in a tight first half against Wakefield, when the two sides last met at Belle Vue, in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.

2. A half time lead Ethan Havard powered over for a try to give the Warriors a half time lead in their previous away trip to Trinity.

3. The floodgates open Wigan enjoyed a more dominant second half in the Challenge Cup tie, going over four times after the break.

4. Hat-trick hero Field went over in the final moments to complete his hat-trick and round off a 36-6-victory for Wigan.