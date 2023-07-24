News you can trust since 1853
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
TUI cancels all flights and holidays to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Jet2 cancels all flights to Rhodes due to Greece wildfires
Legendary singer Tony Bennett dies aged 96
Virgin Money to shut 39 branches, 255 jobs now at risk
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host

Wigan Warriors: Here is how social media reacted to Joe Shorrocks' red card in the Challenge Cup semi-final

Joe Shorrocks was shown a red card in Wigan Warriors’ Challenge Cup semi-final golden point defeat to Hull KR at Headingley.
By Amos Wynn
Published 24th Jul 2023, 10:30 BST- 1 min read

Moments after the restart, the second-rower, who had only just come on for Willie Isa, was sent off after he made contact with the head of Mikey Lewis using his shoulder.

Fans have taken to social media to react to the incident, with many believing the referee got the decision wrong.

One wrote: “Was NOT a red card.”

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Another agreed: “The game is heading to tic and pass. FACT.”

A third added: “Never red, game being ruined with soft decisions.

While a fourth stated: “In my opinion it should have been a sin bin and Wigan should’ve been awarded a penalty try under the sticks.”

Former Wigan fullback Sam Tomkins was also left confused by the decision to send off Shorrocks.

Joe Shorrocks was sent off against Hull KRJoe Shorrocks was sent off against Hull KR
Joe Shorrocks was sent off against Hull KR
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Taking to Twitter during the game, he wrote: “Red card???? Madness.”

Micky Higham was also left unhappy with the decision.

The retired hooker stated: “Never a red card in a million years. P*** poor call."

Before adding: “Just spoilt a great semi-final.”

Meanwhile, some people believe the challenge was worthy of a sending off.

One wrote: “Correct decision. Shoulder to the head, clear red card.”

Another added: “It was a red all day.”

After the match both coaches discussed the decision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Matty Peet said: "I wonder if it was sin bin would everyone be saying it was a red- that’s the only thing I would say.”

While Peters stated: “It was one of those that I felt was a definite 10, but I don’t know if it was a red.”

Related topics:HeadingleySam TomkinsHull KRWillie Isa