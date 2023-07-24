Moments after the restart, the second-rower, who had only just come on for Willie Isa, was sent off after he made contact with the head of Mikey Lewis using his shoulder.

Fans have taken to social media to react to the incident, with many believing the referee got the decision wrong.

One wrote: “Was NOT a red card.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another agreed: “The game is heading to tic and pass. FACT.”

A third added: “Never red, game being ruined with soft decisions.

While a fourth stated: “In my opinion it should have been a sin bin and Wigan should’ve been awarded a penalty try under the sticks.”

Former Wigan fullback Sam Tomkins was also left confused by the decision to send off Shorrocks.

Joe Shorrocks was sent off against Hull KR

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to Twitter during the game, he wrote: “Red card???? Madness.”

Micky Higham was also left unhappy with the decision.

The retired hooker stated: “Never a red card in a million years. P*** poor call."

Before adding: “Just spoilt a great semi-final.”

Meanwhile, some people believe the challenge was worthy of a sending off.

One wrote: “Correct decision. Shoulder to the head, clear red card.”

Another added: “It was a red all day.”

After the match both coaches discussed the decision.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Matty Peet said: "I wonder if it was sin bin would everyone be saying it was a red- that’s the only thing I would say.”