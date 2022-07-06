Matty Peet’s side will be looking to continue their current good form, with four Super League wins on the bounce since the Challenge Cup final.
Here is how the Warriors have performed at recent Magic Weekends:
1. 2021: Wigan Warriors 6-10 Warrington Wolves
A singular try from Ethan Havard was not enough for the Warriors as they were beaten by Warrington in last year's Magic Weekend at St James' Park.
Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com
2. 2019: Wigan Warriors 14-26 Warrington Wolves
Wigan were on the losing side again against Wire at the 2019 Magic Weekend, which took place at Anfield. Joe Burgess and Willie Isa's tries for the Warriors were not enough, as they suffered a 26-14 defeat.
Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
3. 2018: Wigan Warriors 38-10 Warrington Wolves
The Warriors' last Magic Weekend victory came back in 2018 at St James' Park. Sam Powell, Sam Tomkins, John Bateman, George Williams, Liam Marshall and Tom Davies all scored in the win over Warrington.
Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com
4. 2017: Wigan Warriors 24-24 Warrington Wolves
Liam Marshall scored a brace at the Magic Weekend back in 2017. A late try from Joe Burgess saw the points shared with Warrington, as they drew 24-24.
Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com