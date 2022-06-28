Wigan Warriors: Here is how the loan and dual-registration players have performed in June

Some of the youngsters in Matty Peet’s squad are currently out on loan, while others have featured for Newcastle Thunder as part of the dual-registration agreement between the two sides.

Here is how those players have performed in June:

Umyla Hanley:

Umyla Hanley was in action for Newcastle Thunder during June

Umyla Hanley started at fullback in Newcastle Thunder’s 58-18 defeat away to Batley Bulldogs.

A try from the 20-year-old was nothing more than a consolation in the game.

He was also involved in Newcastle’s most recent game, as he was once again on the scoresheet, as they produced a 66-22 victory over Workington.

Sam Halsall:

Sam Halsall was also in action in Thunder’s huge win over Workington.

The centre, who has featured for the Wigan first team three times this season, went over for a hat-trick in the game at Kingston Park, taking his total up to eight tries in the Championship this season.

James McDonnell:

James McDonnell was amongst the scorers for Leigh, as Adrian Lam’s side started the month with a narrow 30-28 win away to Batley Bulldogs.

He was once again named on the bench in the Centurions’ second game of the Jubilee Bank Holiday, as they beat Halifax 36-0 at home.

The 22-year-old also featured in Leigh’s most recent game as well, as they beat Sheffield Eagles 58-4.