Some of the youngsters in Matty Peet’s squad are currently out on loan, while others have featured for Newcastle Thunder as part of the dual-registration agreement between the two sides.

Here is how those players have performed last month:

James McDonnell:

Umyla Hanley is one of the players who have been gaining experience away from Wigan

James McDonnell started the month with a try in Leigh’s 44-0 victory over Dewsbury, before being called up to the Wigan squad for the Easter period.

He returned to the Centurions team for a 34-6 win over Sheffield Eagles, where he was once against amongst the scorers for Adrian Lam’s side.

Sam Halsall:

Sam Halsall started and scored in Newcastle Thunder’s 12-6 over Widnes Vikings at the beginning of April.

Since then he hasn’t featured for the North East side, due to being named in the Warriors squad throughout the rest of the month.

Abbas Miski and Brad O’Neill:

Abbas Miski and Brad O’Neill were also in Newcastle’s starting line-up against Widnes at the beginning of the month.

Umyla Hanley:

Umyla Hanley started on the wing on two occasions for Thunder during April.

These games ended in a 38-6 loss to York and a 34-20 defeat to Sheffield Eagles.

Matty Nicholson:

Dual-registration player Matty Nicholson started in a number of Thunder’s games throughout April, including the 12-6 win over Widnes and the defeat to York.

He was also on the bench for the loss to Sheffield, before starting in a 30-10 defeat to Halifax Panthers.

Alex Sutton:

Alex Sutton featured in Newcastle’s defeats to both Sheffield and Halifax during April.

Ramon Silva:

Ramon Silva was named on the bench twice for Widnes Vikings during April.

His first appearance was in a 36-6 defeat to Leigh, while the second was a 38-10 loss to Batley Bulldogs.

Logan Astley and Tom Forber:

Logan Astley and Tom Forber both featured three times for Oldham throughout April.

During their time there, Astley went over for four tries, including a brace in a game against Cornwall, while Forber claimed one.

Adam Jones and Toby Brannan:

Adam Jones and Toby Brannan both spent the month with Cornwall, and featured three times each.

Jones marked his debut with a try, as he went over against Midlands Hurricanes.

Ben O’Keefe:

Ben O’Keefe marked his first game for Rochdale Hornets with a brace, as he helped them to a 44-20 win over Hunslet.

He also featured in victories over Oldham and London Skolars.

Jack Bibby: