Wigan Warriors: Here is how the loan and dual-registration players performed in March

Some of the youngsters in Matty Peet’s squad are currently out on loan, while others have featured for Newcastle Thunder as part of the dual-registration agreement between the two sides.

Here is how those players have performed last month:

James McDonnell:

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

James McDonnell is currently on loan with Leigh

James McDonnell is currently on loan with Leigh Centurions in the Championship, working with former Wigan head coach Adrian Lam.

He was named on the bench in a 34-18 victory over Newcastle Thunder, to start the month with a victory.

After missing a Challenge Cup tie against Bradford, he was back amongst the interchanges again for a trip to Halifax.

Once again, Leigh came out on top, beating the Yorkshire side 26-16.

April began well for McDonnell, as he went over for a try in his first start of the season, in a huge 44-0 win against Dewsbury.

Sam Halsall:

McDonnell wasn’t the only Wigan player in action in the game between Leigh and Newcastle.

Sam Halsall was in the starting line-up for the North East side, as part of the dual-registration agreement.

He went over for Thunder’s first try of the game, but it proved to be nothing more than a consolation.

Umyla Hanley:

Umyla Hanley became the latest Wigan player to link up with Newcastle last month, starting on the wing for them in the defeat to Leigh.

Matty Nicholson:

Matty Nicholsoncontinued his loan spell in the North East during March.

He was amongst the interchanges for the Leigh game, in his only appearance of the month.