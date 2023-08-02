Younger members of Matty Peet’s squad either went out on loan to the Championship or spent time on dual-registration elsewhere.

Here is how they performed:

Harvey Makin

Harvey Makin featured four times for Barrow throughout July

Harvey Makin featured four times for Barrow throughout July.

He made his debut for the Championship club from the bench, as Paul Crarey’s side were on the end of a 12-6 defeat to Batley Bulldogs.

The prop also started in a 36-18 defeat to Sheffield Eagles, a 20-10 loss to Featherstone Rovers and a 14-10 victory over Bradford Bulls.

Zach Eckersley and Kavan Rothwell

Zach Eckersley and Kavan Rothwell also spent time with the Raiders throughout July.

Like Makin, the pair appeared in the games against Sheffield, Barrow and Bradford.

Ramon Silva

Ramon Silva featured twice for Toulouse Olympique last month.

The prop was named as an interchange in a 40-28 victory over Widnes and a 22-6 defeat to London Broncos.

Logan Astley

Logan Astley made two appearances for Featherstone Rovers during July.

The 20-year-old featured in victories over Whitehaven (60-0) and Swinton Lions (52-6).

Tom Forber

Tom Forber has been picking up game time with Widnes Vikings.

The young hooker featured in a 31-14 loss to Bradford Bulls, a 38-22 victory over Keighley and a 36-28 win against Whitehaven.

Kieran Tyrer

Kieran Tyrer spent time with Oldham Roughyeds as part of the dual-registration agreement between the clubs.

Starting at halfback, he went over for a try in a 37-24 victory over North Wales Crusaders.

Harvey Wilson

Harvey Wilson also appeared in Oldham’s game against the Crusaders, as well as a 21-8 defeat to Hunslet.

Finley Beardsworth

Like some of his Wigan teammates, Finley Beardsworth also picked up game time in League One, as part of his loan with Midlands Hurricanes.

The second-rower started in defeats to Dewsbury Rams (28-23), Hunslet (54-22) and Cornwall (28-8).

In the middle of the three losses, he was able to go over for a try.

Adam Jones

Adam Jones started for Rochdale in a 32-24 defeat to Crusaders and a 40-12 loss to Workington Town, but was forced off through injury in the early stages of the latter.

Ethan Fitzgerald

Ethan Fitzgerald went over for a try in Workington’s 32-24 victory over Crusaders.

Reagan Sumner

Like Fitzgerald, Reagan Sumner also spent time with Workington.