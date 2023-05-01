Kris Ratcliffe’s side competed in both Super League and the Challenge Cup throughout the last month.

Meanwhile, the club’s wheelchair team have also been in action, as their season continues.

Here is how both teams performed throughout March:

Wigan Warriors Wheelchair were in action a number of times throughout April

Women

At the beginning of April, the Warriors rounded off their pre-season schedule with a trip to Barrow Raiders.

Kris Ratcliffe’s side made it three wins out of three ahead of the new Super League campaign, with a 14-6 victory at Craven Park.

Mary Coleman and Gabi Leigh both went over in the first half, while Kaitlin Hilton added her name to the scoresheet after the break.

The Warriors got their Super League season underway a few weeks later, as they took on Warrington Wolves at Victoria Park.

Vicky Molyneux, Anna Davies, Eva Hunter and Beri Salihi all went over in a 22-22 draw.

The following week, Ratcliffe’s side made a winning start to their Challenge Cup campaign, as they produced a 38-20 victory away to Cardiff Demons.

Coleman and Hilton both went over for braces, while Molly Jones, Davies, Salhi and Grace Banks were on the scoresheet as well.

The Warriors come up against Featherstone Rovers at the Millennium Stadium in their next cup game on May 7 (K.O. 2pm).

Wheelchair

In their first game of the month, Wigan’s wheelchair side were unable to back up their round one victory over Halifax, as they were defeated by Leeds Rhinos at Birchwood College.

The opening 40 minutes proved to be a close contest, with the teams going into half time level at 22-22.

After the break, it was Leeds who eventually pulled away with two late tries to claim a 50-38 win.

The Warriors were on the losing side once again in their following game, as they took on Halifax Panthers in the Magic Round at the University of Birmingham.

Martin Norris, Declan Roberts, Jack Heggie, Matt Wooloff and Adam Rigby all went over for consolations in the 62-28 defeat.

The wheelchair reserves also played twice throughout April.