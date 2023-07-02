On the whole, it was a pretty strong month for Kris Ratcliffe’s side, as they secured a Challenge Cup semi-final spot and featured in the finals of the Nines competition.

Meanwhile, Wigan’s wheelchair side have been on the road on a number of occasions throughout the last month.

Here is how the different teams have performed:

Wigan Warriors Women were involved in the Nines tournament at the Salford Stadium

Women

Despite enjoying plenty of good moments during the last month, the Warriors started June with their first defeat of the season.

Kris Ratcliffe named a youthful side for the 26-4 derby defeat to St Helens at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

A highlight from the match was Grace Banks’ consolation, with the 17-year-old running the length of the field to go over for a stunning solo try.

Wigan Warriors Wheelchair took on London Roosters on two occasions throughout June

Wigan bounced back from the loss with a convincing victory over Huddersfield Giants in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.

Kaitlin Hilton went over for a brace in the 46-10 victory at Robin Park Arena.

Meanwhile, Rachel Thompson, Anna Davies, Molly Jones, Grace Banks, Vicky Molyneux and Mary Coleman were also on the scoresheet to help set up a semi-final tie against Leeds Rhinos at Headingley on July 23.

The Warriors last outing of the month came in the Nines Finals at the Salford Stadium.

Ratcliffe’s side enjoyed a strong start to the day to book their place in the semi-finals.

Proceedings began with a 14-14 draw with the Rhinos, before beating Warrington Wolves 33-0, which clinched second spot in Group A.

In their semi-final tie against York, Coleman, Jones and Kerrie Evans all went over in a 12-4 victory.

This set up the second meeting of the day between Wigan and Leeds, with the two teams going head-to-head in the final.

It was the Rhinos who came out on top, as they claimed a 21-8 win.

Jones finished the day as the Warriors’ top scorer, with four tries in total.

Wigan return to Super League action this afternoon, as they travel to LNER Community Stadium to take on York Valkyrie (K.O. 12pm).

Women’s academy

In their only game of the month, Wigan’s women’s academy took on St Helens at St Judes.

Eva Hunter was among the scorers in the game, as she went over for a hat-trick in a 34-18 win.

Wheelchair

Warriors Wheelchair were involved in two Magic Round fixtures against London Roosters throughout June.

The first took place in Newcastle at Northumbria University, where Wigan found themselves on the end 48-16 loss.

It was a closer affair at Manchester’s National Basketball Centre centre a few weeks later.

Despite a brace for Adam Rigby, it was the Roosters who came out on top once again, as they claimed a 38-30 victory.

Mark Williams, Jack Heggie and Martin Lane were also on the scoresheet for the Warriors in their fourth defeat of the season.

They currently sit fourth in the Super League table with two wins from their opening six games.

Their next fixture comes away to Hull FC on July 8.

Wheelchair reserves

Wigan’s wheelchair reserves were only in action once throughout June.