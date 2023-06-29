Wigan Warriors: Here is our predicted line-up for Friday's game against Huddersfield Giants- in pictures
Wigan Warriors welcome Huddersfield Giants to the DW Stadium on Friday evening (K.O. 8pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
Matty Peet’s side head into this match on the back of victories over Warrington Wolves, in the Challenge Cup, and Salford Red Devils, in Super League.
They’ll be looking to continue that run against the struggling Giants, who have lost seven of their last eight games.
Here is our predicted line-up:
Page 1 of 4