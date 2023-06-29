News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Here is our predicted line-up for Friday's game against Huddersfield Giants- in pictures

Wigan Warriors welcome Huddersfield Giants to the DW Stadium on Friday evening (K.O. 8pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 29th Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

Matty Peet’s side head into this match on the back of victories over Warrington Wolves, in the Challenge Cup, and Salford Red Devils, in Super League.

They’ll be looking to continue that run against the struggling Giants, who have lost seven of their last eight games.

Here is our predicted line-up:

Jai Field has started the last four games for Wigan since making his return from injury.

1. Jai Field

Jai Field has started the last four games for Wigan since making his return from injury. Photo: Bernard Platt

Abbas Miski has scored eight tries in Super League so far this season.

2. Abbas Miski

Abbas Miski has scored eight tries in Super League so far this season. Photo: Bernard Platt

Toby King spent time on loan with Huddersfield last year.

3. Toby King

Toby King spent time on loan with Huddersfield last year. Photo: Bernard Platt

Jake Wardle joined Wigan from the Giants during the off-season.

4. Jake Wardle

Jake Wardle joined Wigan from the Giants during the off-season. Photo: Bernard Platt

