Wigan Warriors: Here is our predicted line-up for Friday's game against Hull FC- in pictures

Wigan Warriors welcome Hull FC to the DW Stadium on Friday night (K.O. 8pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 17th Aug 2023, 14:30 BST

Both teams head into this fixture on the back of a week off, and will be looking to put together a strong run heading into the backend of the season.

The Warriors have been dealt a major blow this week, with Ethan Havard suffering a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury.

Here is our predicted line-up for Friday’s game:

Jai Field scored a hat-trick in Wigan's previous outing.

1. Jai Field

Jai Field scored a hat-trick in Wigan's previous outing.

Abbas Miski has scored 17 tries in Super League this season.

2. Abbas Miski

Abbas Miski has scored 17 tries in Super League this season.

Toby King has become a popular figure during his loan spell from Warrington Wolves.

3. Toby King

Toby King has become a popular figure during his loan spell from Warrington Wolves.

Jake Wardle has been a key player for Wigan this season.

4. Jake Wardle

Jake Wardle has been a key player for Wigan this season.

