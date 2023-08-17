Wigan Warriors: Here is our predicted line-up for Friday's game against Hull FC- in pictures
Wigan Warriors welcome Hull FC to the DW Stadium on Friday night (K.O. 8pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 17th Aug 2023, 14:30 BST
Both teams head into this fixture on the back of a week off, and will be looking to put together a strong run heading into the backend of the season.
The Warriors have been dealt a major blow this week, with Ethan Havard suffering a setback in his recovery from a hamstring injury.
Here is our predicted line-up for Friday’s game:
1 / 4