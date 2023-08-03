Wigan Warriors: Here is our predicted line-up for Friday's game against Hull KR
Wigan Warriors take on Hull KR at the DW Stadium on Friday night (K.O. 8pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 12:07 BST
Matty Peet’s side bounced back from their golden point Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to the Robins with a 44-18 victory over Leigh Leopards.
Tyler Dupree marked his debut with a try, while Abbas Miski crossed for a hat-trick.
Here is our predicted line-up for this week’s game:
