Wigan Warriors: Here is our predicted line-up for Friday's game against Hull KR

Wigan Warriors take on Hull KR at the DW Stadium on Friday night (K.O. 8pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 3rd Aug 2023, 12:00 BST
Updated 3rd Aug 2023, 12:07 BST

Matty Peet’s side bounced back from their golden point Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to the Robins with a 44-18 victory over Leigh Leopards.

Tyler Dupree marked his debut with a try, while Abbas Miski crossed for a hat-trick.

Here is our predicted line-up for this week’s game:

Jai Field has provided 12 assists so far this season.

1. Jai Field

Jai Field has provided 12 assists so far this season.

Abbas Miski crossed for a hat-trick in the victory over Leigh Leopards.

2. Abbas Miski

Abbas Miski crossed for a hat-trick in the victory over Leigh Leopards.

Toby King has enjoyed a good loan spell with Wigan this season.

3. Toby King

Toby King has enjoyed a good loan spell with Wigan this season.

Jake Wardle has made a big impact in his first year with the Warriors.

4. Jake Wardle

Jake Wardle has made a big impact in his first year with the Warriors.

