Wigan Warriors: Here is our predicted line-up for Friday's game against Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium- in pictures

Wigan Warriors welcome Warrington Wolves to the DW Stadium on Friday night (K.O. 8pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

Matty Peet’s side will be looking to bounce back from last week’s golden point defeat to Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue.

Prior to that, the Warriors had won their previous three outings- which included a spirited home victory over Warrington in the Challenge Cup.

Here’s our predicted line-up for this week’s game:

Jai Field scored a brace against Wakefield but also had a moment to forget in defence.

1. Jai Field

Jai Field scored a brace against Wakefield but also had a moment to forget in defence. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Abbas Miski went over twice in Wigan's last outing at the DW Stadium.

2. Abbas Miski

Abbas Miski went over twice in Wigan's last outing at the DW Stadium. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Friday's game will be the third time this season Toby King has come up against his parent club- who he is set to return to next season.

3. Toby King

Friday's game will be the third time this season Toby King has come up against his parent club- who he is set to return to next season. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Jake Wardle was rested for the game against Wakefield.

4. Jake Wardle

Jake Wardle was rested for the game against Wakefield. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

