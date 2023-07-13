Wigan Warriors: Here is our predicted line-up for Friday's game against Warrington Wolves at the DW Stadium- in pictures
Wigan Warriors welcome Warrington Wolves to the DW Stadium on Friday night (K.O. 8pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 13th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
Matty Peet’s side will be looking to bounce back from last week’s golden point defeat to Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue.
Prior to that, the Warriors had won their previous three outings- which included a spirited home victory over Warrington in the Challenge Cup.
Here’s our predicted line-up for this week’s game:
