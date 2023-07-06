Wigan Warriors: Here is our predicted line-up for Friday's game away to Wakefield Trinity- in pictures
Wigan Warriors head to Belle Vue to take on Wakefield Trinity on Friday night (K.O. 7.45pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 6th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
Matty Peet’s side have been able to rediscover their form in the last few weeks, and have won their previous three games in all competitions.
Meanwhile, bottom place Wakefield have also been showing signs of improvement, with two wins in their last three outings.
Here is our predicted Warriors line-up for Friday’s game:
