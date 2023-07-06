News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Here is our predicted line-up for Friday's game away to Wakefield Trinity- in pictures

Wigan Warriors head to Belle Vue to take on Wakefield Trinity on Friday night (K.O. 7.45pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 6th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

Matty Peet’s side have been able to rediscover their form in the last few weeks, and have won their previous three games in all competitions.

Meanwhile, bottom place Wakefield have also been showing signs of improvement, with two wins in their last three outings.

Here is our predicted Warriors line-up for Friday’s game:

Jai Field was among the scorers in Wigan's victory over Huddersfield last week.

1. Jai Field

Jai Field was among the scorers in Wigan's victory over Huddersfield last week. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Abbas Miski went over for a brace against the Giants.

2. Abbas Miski

Abbas Miski went over for a brace against the Giants. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Toby King has impressed during his time on loan from Warrington.

3. Toby King

Toby King has impressed during his time on loan from Warrington. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Jake Wardle has scored five tries in Super League this season.

4. Jake Wardle

Jake Wardle has scored five tries in Super League this season. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

