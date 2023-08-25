Wigan Warriors: Here is our predicted line-up for Saturday's game against Catalans Dragons- in pictures
Wigan Warriors travel to Perpignan to take on Catalans Dragons on Saturday evening.
By Amos Wynn
Published 24th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST
Heading into the round 23 set of fixtures, the two teams currently occupy first and second in the Super League table.
The Warriors will be looking for an improved display from their last outing, where they overcame Hull FC 13-12 with a drop-goal in the latter stages of golden point in the game at the DW Stadium.
Here is our predicted line-up for Saturday’s game:
