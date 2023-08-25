News you can trust since 1853
BREAKING
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Police officer ‘seriously injured’ after being hit by train
Former lovers who murdered a Wigan dad have been jailed for life
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
The richest Lancashire businesspeople unveiled in North West Rich List

Wigan Warriors: Here is our predicted line-up for Saturday's game against Catalans Dragons- in pictures

Wigan Warriors travel to Perpignan to take on Catalans Dragons on Saturday evening.
By Amos Wynn
Published 24th Aug 2023, 16:00 BST

Heading into the round 23 set of fixtures, the two teams currently occupy first and second in the Super League table.

The Warriors will be looking for an improved display from their last outing, where they overcame Hull FC 13-12 with a drop-goal in the latter stages of golden point in the game at the DW Stadium.

Here is our predicted line-up for Saturday’s game:

Jai Field has provided 15 assists this year and scored 12 tries.

1. Jai Field

Jai Field has provided 15 assists this year and scored 12 tries. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Abbas Miski has scored 17 times this season for Wigan.

2. Abbas Miski

Abbas Miski has scored 17 times this season for Wigan. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Toby King has scored in his last three outings for the Warriors.

3. Toby King

Toby King has scored in his last three outings for the Warriors. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Jake Wardle has scored in the recent victories over Hull KR and Hull FC.

4. Jake Wardle

Jake Wardle has scored in the recent victories over Hull KR and Hull FC. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Catalans DragonsSuper LeagueHull FC