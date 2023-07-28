Wigan Warriors take on Leigh Leopards at the DW Stadium on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 1pm).

Matty Peet’s side will be looking to bounce back from their Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Hull KR, while across the borough the Leythers are planning ahead to a date at Wembley on August 12 following their victory over St Helens.

Wigan came out on top this weekend’s fixture when the two sides went head-to-head at Leigh Sports Village back in March, and will be hoping to pick up another two points this time round.

Here is our predicted Warriors line-up:

1 . Jai Field Jai Field went over for a try against Hull KR

2 . Abbas Miski Abbas Miski has scored 10 tries in Super League so far this season

3 . Toby King Toby King was among the scorers in Wigan's 34-6 victory over Leigh earlier this season.

4 . Jake Wardle Jake Wardle was also on the scoresheet in the win at Leigh Sports Village back in March.