Wigan Warriors: Here is our predicted line-up for Saturday's game against Leigh Leopards- in pictures

Wigan Warriors take on Leigh Leopards at the DW Stadium on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 1pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 28th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST

Matty Peet’s side will be looking to bounce back from their Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Hull KR, while across the borough the Leythers are planning ahead to a date at Wembley on August 12 following their victory over St Helens.

Wigan came out on top this weekend’s fixture when the two sides went head-to-head at Leigh Sports Village back in March, and will be hoping to pick up another two points this time round.

Here is our predicted Warriors line-up:

Jai Field went over for a try against Hull KR

1. Jai Field

Jai Field went over for a try against Hull KR Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Abbas Miski has scored 10 tries in Super League so far this season

2. Abbas Miski

Abbas Miski has scored 10 tries in Super League so far this season Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Toby King was among the scorers in Wigan's 34-6 victory over Leigh earlier this season.

3. Toby King

Toby King was among the scorers in Wigan's 34-6 victory over Leigh earlier this season. Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Jake Wardle was also on the scoresheet in the win at Leigh Sports Village back in March.

4. Jake Wardle

Jake Wardle was also on the scoresheet in the win at Leigh Sports Village back in March. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

