Wigan Warriors: Here is our predicted line-up for Saturday's game against Leigh Leopards- in pictures
Wigan Warriors take on Leigh Leopards at the DW Stadium on Saturday afternoon (K.O. 1pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 28th Jul 2023, 12:00 BST
Matty Peet’s side will be looking to bounce back from their Challenge Cup semi-final defeat to Hull KR, while across the borough the Leythers are planning ahead to a date at Wembley on August 12 following their victory over St Helens.
Wigan came out on top this weekend’s fixture when the two sides went head-to-head at Leigh Sports Village back in March, and will be hoping to pick up another two points this time round.
Here is our predicted Warriors line-up:
