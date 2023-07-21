Wigan Warriors: Here is our predicted line-up for Sunday's Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull KR
Wigan Warriors take on Hull KR at Headingley on Sunday afternoon in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup (K.O. 5pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 21st Jul 2023, 16:00 BST
The two teams will battle it out for a place at Wembley on August 12.
Wigan will be looking to reach the final for the second consecutive year, after winning the competition at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season.
Here is our predicted Warriors line-up for Sunday’s game:
