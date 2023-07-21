News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Here is our predicted line-up for Sunday's Challenge Cup semi-final against Hull KR

Wigan Warriors take on Hull KR at Headingley on Sunday afternoon in the semi-finals of the Challenge Cup (K.O. 5pm).
By Amos Wynn
Published 21st Jul 2023, 16:00 BST

The two teams will battle it out for a place at Wembley on August 12.

Wigan will be looking to reach the final for the second consecutive year, after winning the competition at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium last season.

Here is our predicted Warriors line-up for Sunday’s game:

Jai Field has scored nine times this season.

1. Jai Field

Jai Field has scored nine times this season. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Abbas Miski is enjoying a strong year for the Warriors.

2. Abbas Miski

Abbas Miski is enjoying a strong year for the Warriors. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

Toby King was a Challenge Cup winner in 2019 with Warrington.

3. Toby King

Toby King was a Challenge Cup winner in 2019 with Warrington. Photo: Olly Hassell/SWpix.com

Jake Wardle was among the scorers in last week's victory over Warrington Wolves.

4. Jake Wardle

Jake Wardle was among the scorers in last week's victory over Warrington Wolves. Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com

