Wigan Warriors: Here is our predicted line-up for Sunday's Challenge Cup tie against Warrington Wolves- in pictures
Wigan Warriors take on Warrington Wolves this weekend in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.
By Amos Wynn
Published 16th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST
The two teams go head-to-head at the DW Stadium on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 2.30pm).
Matty Peet’s side have only won two of their last six games, with one of those victories coming against Leeds Rhinos in the previous round of the cup.
Here is our predicted line-up for Sunday’s match:
