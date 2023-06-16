News you can trust since 1853
Since his return from injury, Jai Field has started both in the halves and at fullback.

Wigan Warriors: Here is our predicted line-up for Sunday's Challenge Cup tie against Warrington Wolves- in pictures

Wigan Warriors take on Warrington Wolves this weekend in the quarter-finals of the Challenge Cup.
By Amos Wynn
Published 16th Jun 2023, 16:00 BST

The two teams go head-to-head at the DW Stadium on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 2.30pm).

Matty Peet’s side have only won two of their last six games, with one of those victories coming against Leeds Rhinos in the previous round of the cup.

Here is our predicted line-up for Sunday’s match:

Abbas Miski scored a late try against St Helens.

1. Abbas Miski

Abbas Miski scored a late try against St Helens. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Toby King was dropped for last week's game against St Helens, but could return to face his parent club on Sunday.

2. Toby King

Toby King was dropped for last week's game against St Helens, but could return to face his parent club on Sunday. Photo: John Clifton/SWpix.com

Jake Wardle was among the scorers in Wigan's sixth round win over Leeds Rhinos.

3. Jake Wardle

Jake Wardle was among the scorers in Wigan's sixth round win over Leeds Rhinos. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Liam Marshall scored Wigan's Challenge Cup winning try in last year's final.

4. Liam Marshall

Liam Marshall scored Wigan's Challenge Cup winning try in last year's final. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

