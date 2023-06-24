News you can trust since 1853
Wigan Warriors: Here is our predicted line-up for Sunday's game against Salford Red Devils- in pictures

Wigan Warriors are back in Super League action this weekend as they take on Salford Red Devils away from home.
By Amos Wynn
Published 24th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST

Matty Peet’s side will be hoping to build on their 14-12 victory over Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup, as they look to put their recent poor run of form behind them.

Meanwhile, the Red Devils head into this game on the back of a loss to Hull KR.

Here is our predicted Wigan line-up for this week’s game:

Jai Field has recently made his return to action.

1. Jai Field

Jai Field has recently made his return to action. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Abbas Miski went over a second half try against Warrington Wolves last week.

2. Abbas Miski

Abbas Miski went over a second half try against Warrington Wolves last week. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Toby King was also on the scoresheet against Warrington.

3. Toby King

Toby King was also on the scoresheet against Warrington. Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com

Jake Wardle has been an ever-present for Wigan this year.

4. Jake Wardle

Jake Wardle has been an ever-present for Wigan this year. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

