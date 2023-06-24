Wigan Warriors: Here is our predicted line-up for Sunday's game against Salford Red Devils- in pictures
Wigan Warriors are back in Super League action this weekend as they take on Salford Red Devils away from home.
By Amos Wynn
Published 24th Jun 2023, 04:55 BST
Matty Peet’s side will be hoping to build on their 14-12 victory over Warrington Wolves in the Challenge Cup, as they look to put their recent poor run of form behind them.
Meanwhile, the Red Devils head into this game on the back of a loss to Hull KR.
Here is our predicted Wigan line-up for this week’s game:
