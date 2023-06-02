Wigan Warriors: Here is our predicted line-up for the Magic Weekend clash against Catalans Dragons
Wigan Warriors face Catalans Dragons at the Magic Weekend on Saturday afternoon.
By Amos Wynn
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:00 BST
The two teams meet each other in the second game of the first day of the event at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park (K.O. 3.45pm).
Matty Peet’s side head into this fixture on the back of last week’s golden point victory over Hull KR at Craven Park.
Here is our predicted Wigan line-up for this weekend’s game:
