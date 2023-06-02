News you can trust since 1853
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Police provide update on deaths of boy (17) and girl (12) at beach
Alison Hammond breaks down in tears on This Morning
Bournemouth beach deaths: Boat impounded by police
Police investigation launched after man and woman found dead in shed
Body of 15-year-old found in lake after massive police search
Girl, 12 & boy, 17 die following major incident at beach

Wigan Warriors: Here is our predicted line-up for the Magic Weekend clash against Catalans Dragons

Wigan Warriors face Catalans Dragons at the Magic Weekend on Saturday afternoon.
By Amos Wynn
Published 2nd Jun 2023, 12:00 BST

The two teams meet each other in the second game of the first day of the event at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park (K.O. 3.45pm).

Matty Peet’s side head into this fixture on the back of last week’s golden point victory over Hull KR at Craven Park.

Here is our predicted Wigan line-up for this weekend’s game:

Bevan French provided the assist for the winning try in golden point against Hull KR.

1. Bevan French

Bevan French provided the assist for the winning try in golden point against Hull KR. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Abbas Miski went over for a stunning last minute try against Hull KR.

2. Abbas Miski

Abbas Miski went over for a stunning last minute try against Hull KR. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Toby King has started every game for Wigan so far this season.

3. Toby King

Toby King has started every game for Wigan so far this season. Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Jake Wardle has impressed since joining Wigan.

4. Jake Wardle

Jake Wardle has impressed since joining Wigan. Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Related topics:Catalans DragonsNewcastle UnitedHull KRWigan