The Rugby League Council have voted in favour of club grading, with the majority of clubs backing the recommendation.

Peet was pleased with the outcome of the meeting in Huddersfield, and hopes standards will continue to rise.

"It’s certainly the right decision,” Peet said.

Matty Peet

"I’m optimistic- I can see how it will take the sport in the right direction.

"We want to be a club at the forefront of that.

