Wigan Warriors: Here is what Matty Peet had to say about the backing of IMG's grading recommendation

Wigan Warriors head coach Matty Peet believes rugby league will enjoy a bright future under IMG’s guidance.

By Amos Wynn
Published 19th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST- 1 min read

The Rugby League Council have voted in favour of club grading, with the majority of clubs backing the recommendation.

Peet was pleased with the outcome of the meeting in Huddersfield, and hopes standards will continue to rise.

"It’s certainly the right decision,” Peet said.

Matty Peet
"I’m optimistic- I can see how it will take the sport in the right direction.

"We want to be a club at the forefront of that.

"Already in Super League we have seen a raising of the standards, on and off the field, and hopefully it’ll be a brighter future for the game- which is what we all want.”

