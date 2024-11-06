Matt Peet’s outfit became the first of the Super League era to win a quadruple. Here are some of the best photos from across a very memorable campaign for the Cherry and Whites.
1. Wigan Warriors claimed an unprecedented quadruple in 2024
Here are some of the best pictures from across a memorable season... Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
2. Patrick Mago scores first try of the year
The powerhouse forward scored Wigan's first try of the season in the 32-4 opening round win over Castledford Tigers, and was named player of the match at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle Photo: Bernard Platt
3. Kruise's debut to remember
Hooker Kruise Leeming made a try-scoring debut for Wigan against Castleford Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com
4. Kaide Ellis celebrates winning the World Club Challenge
Wigan claimed a record-equalling fifth title following a hard-fought 16-12 win over NRL kings Penrith Panthers Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com