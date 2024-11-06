Wigan Warriors’ historic 2024 Grand Slam season in 23 brilliant pictures

By Josh McAllister
Published 6th Nov 2024, 16:38 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 16:45 BST
Wigan Warriors claimed a historic Grand Slam in 2024, becoming only the fifth side in rugby league history to win every major trophy on offer to them in a single season.

Matt Peet’s outfit became the first of the Super League era to win a quadruple. Here are some of the best photos from across a very memorable campaign for the Cherry and Whites.

Here are some of the best pictures from across a memorable season...

1. Wigan Warriors claimed an unprecedented quadruple in 2024

Here are some of the best pictures from across a memorable season... Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
The powerhouse forward scored Wigan's first try of the season in the 32-4 opening round win over Castledford Tigers, and was named player of the match at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle

2. Patrick Mago scores first try of the year

The powerhouse forward scored Wigan's first try of the season in the 32-4 opening round win over Castledford Tigers, and was named player of the match at the Mend-A-Hose Jungle Photo: Bernard Platt

Photo Sales
Hooker Kruise Leeming made a try-scoring debut for Wigan against Castleford

3. Kruise's debut to remember

Hooker Kruise Leeming made a try-scoring debut for Wigan against Castleford Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Wigan claimed a record-equalling fifth title following a hard-fought 16-12 win over NRL kings Penrith Panthers

4. Kaide Ellis celebrates winning the World Club Challenge

Wigan claimed a record-equalling fifth title following a hard-fought 16-12 win over NRL kings Penrith Panthers Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Super League
News you can trust since 1853
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice