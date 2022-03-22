2. Hull FC 4-36 Wigan Warriors (2020)

Wigan joined the competition in the quarter-finals in 2020, as they took on Hull FC at the AJ Bell Stadium. Bevan French and Liam Farrell were among five try-scorers as they claimed a brace each in a dominant 36-4 victory. Sam Powell (who was making his 200th appearance), Joe Burgess and Oliver Gildart were the other players to go over for the Warriors, while Mahe Fonua scored Hull's consolation.

Photo: Ed Sykes/SWpix.com