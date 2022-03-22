Both sides enter the competition for the sixth round, and will hope make it all the way to the final, which takes place at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on May 28.
Wigan have won the competition on 19 occasions, but they have not been able to add to that since 2013.
Here is how they have fared in their opening Challenge Cup games during the last five years:
1. York City Knights 0-26 Wigan Warriors (2021)
In Wigan's opening Challenge Cup game last season, they made the trip to the LNER Stadium to face York City Knights. A total of five players crossed the line, as they produced a 26-0 victory. After a scoreless opening 20 minutes, Zak Hardaker, Harry Smith and Sam Halsall all went over before the break, before Umyla Hanley and Tony Clubb added their names to the scoresheet in the second half.
2. Hull FC 4-36 Wigan Warriors (2020)
Wigan joined the competition in the quarter-finals in 2020, as they took on Hull FC at the AJ Bell Stadium. Bevan French and Liam Farrell were among five try-scorers as they claimed a brace each in a dominant 36-4 victory. Sam Powell (who was making his 200th appearance), Joe Burgess and Oliver Gildart were the other players to go over for the Warriors, while Mahe Fonua scored Hull's consolation.
3. Warrington Wolves 26-24 Wigan Warriors (2019)
Wigan were knocked out of the competition by Warrington Wolves in their opening round in 2019. Tries from Sam Powell, Thomas Leuluai, Dan Sarginson and Zak Hardaker were not enough, as the home side edged the game 26-24.
The Warriors travelled to Craven Park for their opening Challenge Cup game in 2018. Josh Woods, Liam Marshall, Sam Tomkins, Tony Clubb and Tom Davies all scored in the 28-10 victory.
