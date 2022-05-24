Matty Peet’s side will be hoping for victory in the competition for the first time since 2013.

Despite Wigan’s great history in the cup, this is only their sixth appearance in the final in the last 20 years, with only three wins in that time.

Meanwhile, the last time Huddersfield appeared in the final of this tournament was 2009, when they were defeated by Warrington.

Here is how Wigan have performed in their last five Challenge Cup finals:

1. 2017: Hull FC 18-24 Wigan Warriors Wigan were defeated by Hull FC at Wembley in 2017, with tries from John Bateman, Oliver Gildart and Joe Burgess not being enough. Photo: Charles Forgham-Bailey/SWpix.com

2. 2013: Wigan Warriors 16-0 Hull FC Sam Tomkins and Iain Thornley both scored as Wigan beat Hull FC at Wembley in 2013. Photo: Gavin Rodgers/SWPIX.COM

3. 2011: Wigan Warriors 28-18 Leeds Rhinos Jeff Lima scored a brace in Wigan's 28-18 victory over Leeds in 2011. Joel Tomkins also went over for one of the best tries in the history of the competition, while Josh Charnley and Thomas Leuluai were on the scoresheet as well. Photo: VAUGHN RIDLEY/SWPIX.COM

4. 2004: St Helens 32-16 Wigan Warriors Wigan were beaten by St Helens in the 2004 final at the Millennium Stadium in Cardiff. Brett Dallas went over for a brace, while Terry Newton was also on the scoresheet in the defeat to Ian Millward's side. Photo: Shaun Botterill