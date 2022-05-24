Matty Peet’s side face Huddersfield Giants at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium this Saturday (K.O. 3pm).

Thornley was part of the last Wigan Warriors team to lift the trophy back in 2013, and admits he’s not too nervous heading into the game.

“To reach the final in our first year with so many new players is unbelievable,” he said.

Sign up to our Wigan Warriors newsletter Sign up now Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Iain Thornley featured the last time Wigan won the Challenge Cup

“I’m excited for my kids to be honest because my lad has started playing rugby so he will get to experience it. I really want to do it in front of him. I got some special pictures after the game against St Helens, so I want to add to that.

“Apart from that, I’m pretty good at the moment. Maybe because I’m a little bit older, I’m a bit more chilled.

“It was a really good year in 2013, it was very special and I’ll always remember it. I’ve still got my Challenge Cup medal, my Grand Final ring, and the hat my grandad used to wear in a memorabilia thing at the side of my bed. I’m hoping to add one or two more things.

“Some players go throughout their whole careers without winning it, so to do it again would be massive.