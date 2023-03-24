The 31-year-old is looking to get minutes under his belt following his recovery from a long-term knee injury.

Thornley rejoined the Warriors last season, but only made nine appearances for the club due to a number of spells on the sidelines.

Wigan transition coach John Duffy said: “With no Reserves game this week this is the best opportunity for Iain to return to playing and we look forward to watching him play again.

Iain Thornley is heading on loan to the Championship

"He has worked excellently through this rehabilitation.”

Ahead of Friday’s game against Salford Red Devils, Matty Peet also discussed Thornley’s return from injury.

“He’s coming up to the point where he is ready for opportunity,” he stated.

“It’s just about finding the right one.

“It’s that time where he’s ready to start testing himself in a game intensity in the next few weeks.”

The centre is eligible to feature in the Raiders’ Championship game against Halifax Panthers on Sunday afternoon (K.O. 3pm).

Thornley isn’t the only Wigan player who has headed out on loan to pick up more game time.

Tom Forber has joined Wakefield Trinity on a two-week deal, while Harvie Hill has made the move to France to link-up with Toulouse for the next month.

Both players were involved in the club’s pre-season preparations and have already experienced time away from Robin Park Arena this year.

Duffy said: “Tom’s (Forber) first loan experience at Whitehaven earlier in the season served him really well.

"This is a further opportunity for him to now make the step-up to play in Super League on a weekly basis which will benefit Tom in his first season as a full-time professional.

“It’s also another great opportunity for Harvie (Hill) to develop as a player and adapt to life in a different country, which will help him with life skills.

"With us having no reserves game for the next few weeks, it’s important that he keeps playing and that he plays in a very good team in the Championship. He’ll be looking to use it to get back into the Super League.”

