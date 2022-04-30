Wigan Warriors beat Warrington Wolves on Friday night at the Halliwell Jones Stadium

Wigan Warriors: Iain Thornley's brace among the standout moments on Friday night

Wigan Warriors overcame Warrington Wolves with a 40-22 victory at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night.

By Amos Wynn
Saturday, 30th April 2022, 2:30 pm

Matty Peet’s side put in a strong attacking display to beat their local rivals.

Iain Thornley and Liam Marshall went over for two each, while Bevan French, Liam Farrell and Ethan Havard were also on the scoresheet.

The Warriors remain second in the Super League table, but only on points difference, with St Helens still leading the way.

Here are some of the highlights:

1. A double for Thornley

Iain Thornley went over for a brace in the first half.

2. Fantastic Field

Jai Field put in another good performance for the Warriors before being taken off at the break.

3. French among the scorers

Bevan French went over for his third try of the season.

4. Great scenes in the away end

Wigan fans celebrate a strong performance from their side.

