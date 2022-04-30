Matty Peet’s side put in a strong attacking display to beat their local rivals.
Iain Thornley and Liam Marshall went over for two each, while Bevan French, Liam Farrell and Ethan Havard were also on the scoresheet.
The Warriors remain second in the Super League table, but only on points difference, with St Helens still leading the way.
Here are some of the highlights:
1. A double for Thornley
Iain Thornley went over for a brace in the first half.
Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com
2. Fantastic Field
Jai Field put in another good performance for the Warriors before being taken off at the break.
Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com
3. French among the scorers
Bevan French went over for his third try of the season.
Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com
4. Great scenes in the away end
Wigan fans celebrate a strong performance from their side.
Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com